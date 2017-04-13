elizabeth and paul are bent over, smiling and working in the field
On a recent afternoon inside a Berkeley church, a Muslim, a Jew, a Catholic and a Christian sat together around a table to talk about a common cause, sharing the ways in which their churches, synagogues or mosques engage in food justice. It was part of the fifth annual "Faith, Farms and Food Access Conference," put on by the Interfaith Sustainable Food Collaborative , and the first one to take place outside of Marin or Sonoma counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC