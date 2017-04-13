elizabeth and paul are bent over, smiling and working in the field

On a recent afternoon inside a Berkeley church, a Muslim, a Jew, a Catholic and a Christian sat together around a table to talk about a common cause, sharing the ways in which their churches, synagogues or mosques engage in food justice. It was part of the fifth annual "Faith, Farms and Food Access Conference," put on by the Interfaith Sustainable Food Collaborative , and the first one to take place outside of Marin or Sonoma counties.

