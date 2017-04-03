Diana Krall, Gloria Estefan highlight summer concert season at Weill Hall
Diana Krall, Gloria Estefan, Jake Owen, Common, Kenny G and many more highlight the summer 2017 season at Sonoma State University's Green Music Center. The fifth summer season at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center includes 15 performances spanning the genres of country, pop, Latin, folk, rock, jazz and bluegrass.
