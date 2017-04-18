Crews search for small plane missing in Northern California
Air rescue crews are searching Northern California mountains for a single-engine plane reported missing after it failed to land as scheduled. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports the Socata TB-20 Trinidad with two people aboard left the Truckee-Tahoe Airport near the Nevada border Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC