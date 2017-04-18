Crews search for small plane missing ...

Crews search for small plane missing in Northern California

Air rescue crews are searching Northern California mountains for a single-engine plane reported missing after it failed to land as scheduled. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports the Socata TB-20 Trinidad with two people aboard left the Truckee-Tahoe Airport near the Nevada border Monday afternoon.

