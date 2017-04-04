Crazy Kidnapping Of 13-Year-Old In Napa Ends With Kidnapper Carving His Name Into Victim's Skin
The mugshot of a man who called 911 himself when the girl he allegedly kidnapped escaped. Photo via Sonoma County Sheriff's Office A 13-year-old managed to escape the clutches of a 50-year-old man who kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her, made her smoke weed, injected her with meth, and then scratched his name into her skin with a razor blade over the weekend in the North Bay.
