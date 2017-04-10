Come Together
The massive lawn is planted, the street lamps are lit up and the sidewalks are swept. Santa Rosa's Old Courthouse Square reunification project is nearly complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Tax Plan Success
|9 hr
|Trumpstein
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Ethyl
|17,479
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC