Calvert backs Trumpa s push for charter school access
Inland Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, talks with first-graders during a tour of the Santa Rosa Charter School in Menifee on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, backed the Trump administration's calls for broadening access to charter schools following a visit to the Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee on Thursday, April 20. "We certainly on a federal level could make it easier, not make it harder, for folks who choose, who want to move to, a charter school to do so," said Calvert, who visited the campus after receiving handwritten letters from Santa Rosa elementary school students thanking him for his support of charters.
