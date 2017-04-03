CA: SMART Parking Fees Approved but No Date Yet for Start of Service
April 05--Rail passenger service in the North Bay appears on track to begin by at least this summer as SMART officials on Wednesday approved new fees for people who park at one of the agency's lots to take the train. SMART has taken ownership of 14 trains that needed their engines replaced because of a design flaw, according to Farhad Mansourian, the rail agency's general manager.
