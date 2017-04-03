CA: SMART Parking Fees Approved but N...

CA: SMART Parking Fees Approved but No Date Yet for Start of Service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 05--Rail passenger service in the North Bay appears on track to begin by at least this summer as SMART officials on Wednesday approved new fees for people who park at one of the agency's lots to take the train. SMART has taken ownership of 14 trains that needed their engines replaced because of a design flaw, according to Farhad Mansourian, the rail agency's general manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 4 Madame Schlonng 4
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar '17 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Sonoma County was issued at April 07 at 5:17AM PDT

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC