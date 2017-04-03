Bay Area teens allegedly take LSD, pu...

Bay Area teens allegedly take LSD, punch and stab police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: SFGate

Two teens suspected of being high on LSD were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa in connection with an assault on a police officer. Two teens suspected of being high on LSD were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa in connection with an assault on a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Mar 28 Parden Pard 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC