Bambara chef to ride 300 miles to fight childhood hunger

Bambara chef Nathan Powers will join more than 250 renowned chefs and members of the culinary community for Chefs Cycle, a 300-mile endurance bike ride to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger. The ride takes place May 16-18 in Santa Rosa, California.

