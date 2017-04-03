Ballet dancer Natalie Palmgren wins S...

Ballet dancer Natalie Palmgren wins Sonoma CFAC art award

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The City of Sonoma's Cultural and Fine Arts Commission solicits entries from Sonoma Valley residents between the age of 16 and 21 each year for its Student Creative Arts Award program. Each winter, applicants submit a portfolio of their visual, literary or performing arts work and an essay explaining the role art has played in their life and what their plans are for continuing their artistic training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 4 Madame Schlonng 4
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar '17 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC