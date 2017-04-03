Ballet dancer Natalie Palmgren wins Sonoma CFAC art award
The City of Sonoma's Cultural and Fine Arts Commission solicits entries from Sonoma Valley residents between the age of 16 and 21 each year for its Student Creative Arts Award program. Each winter, applicants submit a portfolio of their visual, literary or performing arts work and an essay explaining the role art has played in their life and what their plans are for continuing their artistic training.
