Art show features tractors, trains and shipwrecks
"Tractors Trains & Shipwrecks - Yesteryear Recollections of Sonoma County," an art exhibit and vintage tales inspired by author Donald Richardson, is on display from Thursday, April 13, to May 30, at the California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane in Woodland. Five regional artists, including Sandy Delehanty, an award-winning watercolorist from Penryn, will display artwork following the theme of the featured book, "Tractors, Trains, and Shipwrecks."
