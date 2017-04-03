Art show features tractors, trains an...

Art show features tractors, trains and shipwrecks

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

"Tractors Trains & Shipwrecks - Yesteryear Recollections of Sonoma County," an art exhibit and vintage tales inspired by author Donald Richardson, is on display from Thursday, April 13, to May 30, at the California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane in Woodland. Five regional artists, including Sandy Delehanty, an award-winning watercolorist from Penryn, will display artwork following the theme of the featured book, "Tractors, Trains, and Shipwrecks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Tue Madame Schlonng 4
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sonoma County was issued at April 05 at 12:49PM PDT

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC