Armed Woman Inhales Nitrous Oxide in ...

Armed Woman Inhales Nitrous Oxide in Front of Police

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Police officers in Santa Rosa locate a pistol and nitrous oxide used for whipping cream containers inside a car. An armed woman sitting in a car on Saturday inhaled nitrous oxide from a whipping cream container in front of police before being arrested for having a gun and ammunition inside her vehicle, Santa Rosa police said.

