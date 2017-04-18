Armed Woman Inhales Nitrous Oxide in Front of Police
Police officers in Santa Rosa locate a pistol and nitrous oxide used for whipping cream containers inside a car. An armed woman sitting in a car on Saturday inhaled nitrous oxide from a whipping cream container in front of police before being arrested for having a gun and ammunition inside her vehicle, Santa Rosa police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Voyeur
|17,474
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC