AltaPacific Bancorp Terminates Merger Agreement
The decision to terminate the Merger Agreement was made after Commerce Bank's shareholders did not approve the Merger Agreement at a special meeting of shareholders held on Friday, April 14, 2017. Likewise, a proposal that would have approved an adjournment of the meeting to allow for the solicitation of additional votes did not receive shareholder approval.
