Adam Savage brings - Brain Candy Live!' to Santa Rosa

Since "Mythbusters" ended last year, co-host and San Francisco resident Adam Savage has kept busy - doing everything from City Arts & Lectures moderating gigs to an ongoing celebration of making things and pop culture on www.tested.com . The Savage and Stevens production "Brain Candy Live!" comes to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Friday, April 7, then moves to the City National Civic in San Jose on Saturday, April 8. It's a family-friendly, science-packed, entertaining live stage show from two of the more enthusiastic geeks in the media.

