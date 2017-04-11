Acclaimed Comedian Jim Jefferies Returns to Santa Rosa This Summer
Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that provocative comedian Jim Jefferies will return to Santa Rosa as part of his recently announced Unusual Punishment Tour . Tickets for Jim Jefferies are available beginning at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.
