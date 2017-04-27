a woman stands with an honest-to-God camel in the sunshine

At age 69, Israel is the same age as a certain generation's favorite rock stars - so why not party like one on the Jewish state's birthday? From falafel bars to puppet shows, kid-friendly picnics to decadent dance nights, there is no shortage of opportunities around the Bay Area to get your blue-and-white on for Yom HaAtzmaut. The holiday falls on Tuesday, May 2, but celebrations run from April 30 to May 7. For the really young ones, storytellers Koren Zuckerman and Dikla Leon will lead a Hebrew-language celebration for preschoolers and their families.

