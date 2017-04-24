A solid production at Monte Vista

Thursday Read more: The Community Voice

Diana Klein, an educator, for over 32 years, has been teaching at the Monte Vista School for 28 years. The pride and joy of her years in the district have involved putting on a production called "The Ugly Duckling" She has been in the daycare side of teaching and also worked three years as a teacher's aide.

