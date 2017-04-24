A solid production at Monte Vista
Diana Klein, an educator, for over 32 years, has been teaching at the Monte Vista School for 28 years. The pride and joy of her years in the district have involved putting on a production called "The Ugly Duckling" She has been in the daycare side of teaching and also worked three years as a teacher's aide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Tax Plan Success
|Thu
|Trumpstein
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Ethyl
|17,479
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC