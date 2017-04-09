3 Bay Area contractors arrested
Three Sonoma County construction contractors were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses after they allegedly took advantage of customers, officials with the Contractors State License Board announced Friday. According to the officials, 44-year-old Joseph Goodwin of Forestville and 36-year-old Samuel Williams of Santa Rosa allegedly used their construction business, Goodwin Millworks, to take almost $566,000 from their customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|23 hr
|Business Openers
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC