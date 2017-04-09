3 Bay Area contractors arrested

Three Sonoma County construction contractors were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses after they allegedly took advantage of customers, officials with the Contractors State License Board announced Friday. According to the officials, 44-year-old Joseph Goodwin of Forestville and 36-year-old Samuel Williams of Santa Rosa allegedly used their construction business, Goodwin Millworks, to take almost $566,000 from their customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.