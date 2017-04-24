$2,500 reward offered for Santa Rosa stabbing suspect info
A $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a Santa Rosa stabbing suspect. Around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of South E St., and Tupper St. to reports of a stabbing, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.
