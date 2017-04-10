10 heroin deaths reported in Santa Rosa over the past week
Ten people apparently have died during the past week because of heroin overdoses in the Santa Rosa area, according to the Sonoma County Coroner's Office. The surge in drug-related fatalities was being publicized "to warn the public of this disturbing trend," according to a statement released Tuesday by the county Sheriff's Office.
