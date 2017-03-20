Woman allegedly run off the road by ex-boyfriend near Healdsburg

A Windsor woman had her car sent spinning off the road and into a ditch when struck by her ex-boyfriend's car on a Healdsburg-area road early Friday, officials said. The 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend were driving from Santa Rosa when they noticed they were being followed by 22-year-old Daniel Galvez of Windsor, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

