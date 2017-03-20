Witness tackles suspected shoplifter outside Ukiah department store

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after being tackled by someone who saw him allegedly stealing items from J.C. Penney, the Ukiah Police Department reported. According to the UPD, officers were called to Ross Dress for Less in the Pear Tree Shopping Center shortly before 3 p.m. March 9 when it was reported that a fight was in progress with several people attacking another person.

