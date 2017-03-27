Wearing only a T-shirt and plastic ba...

Wearing only a T-shirt and plastic bag, Santa Rosa man arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Police in Santa Rosa arrested a 50-year-old man they said they found at a local high school wearing a plastic bag wrapped around his genitals. Police in Santa Rosa arrested a 50-year-old man they said they found at a local high school wearing a plastic bag wrapped around his genitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Wed BurnedOut 58
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Mar 28 Parden Pard 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC