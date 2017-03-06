Warmer, drier conditions arrive
LAKE COUNTY >> Spring is still two weeks away, but the region is about to get an extended break from its wettest winter in at least 20 years. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, the worst of the rainy season has passed, leaving Lake County with a deep lake, a battered infrastructure and less-than-fond memories.
