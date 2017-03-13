View vintage photos of Sonoma County Parks
Sonoma County Regional Parks is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Help us celebrate with a gallery of some of the county's most popular parks with historic photos and some of our staff favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
