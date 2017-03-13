View vintage photos of Sonoma County ...

View vintage photos of Sonoma County Parks

Thursday Mar 16

Sonoma County Regional Parks is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Help us celebrate with a gallery of some of the county's most popular parks with historic photos and some of our staff favorites.

