United adding year-round nonstops from New Orleans to San Francisco starting this summer
United Airlines will expand to year-round nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Francisco starting in early June 2017. United Airlines will expand its seasonal nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Francisco to a daily, year-round service starting in early June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|51 min
|Fabio
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Fri
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC