U-Haul driver leads cops on high-speed chase from Santa Rosa to
A man in a U-Haul truck escaped Wednesday night after leading law enforcement officers on a marathon high-speed chase from Santa Rosa to San Francisco, officials said Thursday. The chase began around 9:00 p.m. when the U-Haul Ford pickup truck ran a stop sign and drove to the left of a double-yellow line.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Russians In Government
|7 hr
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
