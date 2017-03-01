U-Haul driver leads cops on high-spee...

U-Haul driver leads cops on high-speed chase from Santa Rosa to

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A man in a U-Haul truck escaped Wednesday night after leading law enforcement officers on a marathon high-speed chase from Santa Rosa to San Francisco, officials said Thursday. The chase began around 9:00 p.m. when the U-Haul Ford pickup truck ran a stop sign and drove to the left of a double-yellow line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Russians In Government 7 hr Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr XVE 17,462
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
Trump Clones? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC