TV Star Adam Savage and YouTube Sensation Michael Stevens Bring Brain Candy Live! to Santa Rosa
Adam Savage, one of television's most loved personalities, joins forces with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube's biggest stars, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 8 p.m.for Brain Candy Live! They're bringing along their crazy toys, incredible tools and mind-blowing demonstrations for a celebration of curiosity that's an interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience like no other. Tickets for Brain Candy Live! with Adam Savage and Michael Stevens range in price from $49-$125* and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .
