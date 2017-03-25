These are the best wildflower spots in Southern California
The abundance of rain this winter, following five years of drought, has many Southern California flower lovers excited about a possible epic display this spring. But stormy weather and the lack of sunshine until recent days has slowed the region's bloom.
