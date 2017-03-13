Speech therapy help needed
The Santa Rosa Scottish Rite Children's Speech Therapy is looking for volunteers to greet clients, enter daily attendance folders, assist the speech pathologists, answer the phone, and take messages and other light secretarial duties.
