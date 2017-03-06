Sonoma weeHouse by Alchemy
Alchemy's Sonoma weeHouse was designed in Minnesota for a client in San Francisco, built in Oregon, and shipped to its Santa Rosa, CA site 90% complete. The client, an architect himself and Apple's Director of Store Design, was the project's co-pilot with weeHouse founder Geoffrey Warner, Alchemy's principal architect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|17 hr
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mon
|Fabio
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC