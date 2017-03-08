Sonoma County voters back cannabis bu...

Sonoma County voters back cannabis business tax

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County voters overwhelmingly approved a proposed cannabis business tax Tuesday by nearly 3-to-1 on a measure that had no push by supporters and opposition from local marijuana growers. With ballots from all 358 precincts counted, Measure A - placed on the special election ballot by the Board of Supervisors - had 72.4 percent approval against 27.6 percent opposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Santa Rosa, CA

