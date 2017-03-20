Sonoma County Sheriff Freitas to retire

Sonoma County Sheriff Freitas to retire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas announced he will not seek re-election to the seat of County Sheriff and Coroner's Office at the end of next year. Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas said Friday he will not run for re-election next year, revealing he plans to retire at the end of his second term in charge of the largest local law enforcement agency, where he was a politically tested leader who confronted both deep recession-era budget cuts and sharp public criticism in the aftermath of the 2013 Andy Lopez shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots 4 hr Spotted Girl 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC