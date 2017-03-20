Sonoma County Sheriff Freitas to retire
Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas announced he will not seek re-election to the seat of County Sheriff and Coroner's Office at the end of next year. Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas said Friday he will not run for re-election next year, revealing he plans to retire at the end of his second term in charge of the largest local law enforcement agency, where he was a politically tested leader who confronted both deep recession-era budget cuts and sharp public criticism in the aftermath of the 2013 Andy Lopez shooting.
