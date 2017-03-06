Soboba Tribe Breaks Ground for Replacement Casino and Resort
Tribal Administrator and Soboba Tribal member Michael Castello opened the ceremony by welcoming the invited guests and dignitaries present, and then introduced Steven Estrada, Chairman of the Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians who provided a traditional prayer and blessing in his native language. Castello then introduced Soboba Tribal Council Chairman Scott Cozart, Vice-Chair Isaiah Vivanco, Treasurer Kelli Hurtado, Sergeant at Arms Rose Salgado, and Secretary Monica Herrera who was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|21 hr
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mon
|Fabio
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC