Sierra Lifeflight Joins REACH Medical Holdings, LLC
The assets of Sierra Lifeflight, the air medical transport company located in Bishop, CA, have been purchased by REACH Medical Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA. Under new ownership, the company will continue operating from their base at the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC