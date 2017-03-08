Sheriff's nab escapee and accomplice
The incident began on Monday, March 6, at about 7:45 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Santa Rosa. A Sonoma County inmate named Amanda Roberts, a 27-year-old transient from Rohnert Park, was being housed at this facility because of an undisclosed health condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC