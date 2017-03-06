Search for new Ashland school superintendent narrowed to 3

The Ashland School District on Monday announced the names of the three finalists still in the running to become its next superintendent and revealed that each of the women will be here Wednesday for a battery of meet-and-greets, a community forum and final interviews with the school board. The final three are Alicia Henderson, the superintendent of Bellevue Union School District in Santa Rosa, California; Vivienne Paratore, an elementary principal in the Castro Valley Unified School District in Castro Valley, California; and Kelly Raymond, the executive director for instructional leadership in the Highline School District in Burien, Washington.

