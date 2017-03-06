Search for new Ashland school superin...

Search for new Ashland school superintendent narrowed to 3

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The Ashland School District on Monday announced the names of the three finalists still in the running to become its next superintendent and revealed that each of the women will be here Wednesday for a battery of meet-and-greets, a community forum and final interviews with the school board. The final three are Alicia Henderson, the superintendent of Bellevue Union School District in Santa Rosa, California; Vivienne Paratore, an elementary principal in the Castro Valley Unified School District in Castro Valley, California; and Kelly Raymond, the executive director for instructional leadership in the Highline School District in Burien, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) 5 hr Aaron Warso 7
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun Jim_Bakker 17,463
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC