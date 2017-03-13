SDC residents to get care in Santa Rosa
Residents of the Sonoma Developmental Center , which is slated for closure by the end of next year, will get some continuing specialized healthcare services through a new contract awarded by the state's Department of Developmental Services. The $2.5 million contract for a new regional "healthcare hub" was put out for bid in December, and Sen. Mike McGuire announced Friday that Santa Rosa Community Health Centers has been awarded the grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|XVE
|17,468
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Sat
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC