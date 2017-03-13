SDC residents to get care in Santa Rosa

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Residents of the Sonoma Developmental Center , which is slated for closure by the end of next year, will get some continuing specialized healthcare services through a new contract awarded by the state's Department of Developmental Services. The $2.5 million contract for a new regional "healthcare hub" was put out for bid in December, and Sen. Mike McGuire announced Friday that Santa Rosa Community Health Centers has been awarded the grant.

Santa Rosa, CA

