Santa Rosa to build park in memory of teen killed by deputy
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors this morning awarded a $3 million contract to construct a community park in the memory of 13-year-old Andy Lopez, who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy. The board awarded the contract to the lowest of four bidders, Argonaut Constructors of Santa Rosa, to build the park at Moorland and West Robles avenues in unincorporated Sonoma County outside southwest Santa Rosa where Lopez was killed.
