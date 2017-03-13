Santa Rosa, Napa cities re-evaluate d...

Santa Rosa, Napa cities re-evaluate downtown parking

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Developer Hugh Futrell, who purchased the Empire Building with plans to make it a boutique hotel, has announced a partnership with Zack Berkowitz, owner of the neighboring commercial building, at 19 Old Courthouse Square, who has agreed to allow the second floor of his building to serve as an annex for the hotel. An architectural rendering of a five-story AC Hotel by Marriott proposed for a parking lot at 210 Fifth St. in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Jim_Bakker 17,464
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC