Santa Rosa man suspected in deaths of wife and father being arraigned
A man suspected in the deaths of his father and wife Saturday in Santa Rosa was scheduled to be arraigned on two counts of murder this afternoon. Dalton James Carlson was also expected to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court on two counts of residential burglary and for violating a restraining order, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC