RPman busted for possession of meth
Albert Basso, 56, was detained in the area of Commerce Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway after being caught with approximately two ounces of methamphetamine in his car. A search warrant was served at his Rohnert Park apartment in the 800 block of Carlita Circle, where detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office seized around 1.25 pounds of meth that was contained in numerous packages and more than $3,600 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC