RPman busted for possession of meth

Albert Basso, 56, was detained in the area of Commerce Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway after being caught with approximately two ounces of methamphetamine in his car. A search warrant was served at his Rohnert Park apartment in the 800 block of Carlita Circle, where detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office seized around 1.25 pounds of meth that was contained in numerous packages and more than $3,600 in cash.

