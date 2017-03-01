Rent control debate slated at SSU

A debate over rent stabilization will be held Thursday, March 9, at Sonoma State University in the Student Center Ballrooms from 7:15-9 p.m. This is an issue that has hit home with Rohnert Park residents, especially those in the Citadel Apartment complex, many of whom are being evicted from their apartments by the developer, who plans to convert the units into luxury apartments. With the passing of rent stabilization in Santa Rosa just last year, the Economics Association Club on the SSU campus feels this is an appropriate discussion to have about an important economic/public policy issue.

