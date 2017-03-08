Poetic Response

Jonah Raskin reads from 'No Walls Now' with 'Bohemian' copy editor Gary Brandt, reading from his novel 'The Vault Apocalyptia,' on Saturday, March 11, at SoCo Coffee, 1015 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 4pm. Free.

