Officials hope to spark demand for parks license plates

Park advocates are pushing to try to get more people to sign up for a special license plate to fund state parks. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that the California Parks and Recreation Department is facing a May 18 deadline to get 7,500 preorders for the special-edition plate.

