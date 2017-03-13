Officials hope to spark demand for parks license plates
Park advocates are pushing to try to get more people to sign up for a special license plate to fund state parks. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that the California Parks and Recreation Department is facing a May 18 deadline to get 7,500 preorders for the special-edition plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC