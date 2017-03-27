North Bay Regional Center hosts meeting
North Bay Regional Center's board of directors will hold their regular meeting at 5 p.m. on April 5 at the center, 2351 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa. North Bay Regional Center provides services under a state contract to people with developmental special needs residing in Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties.
