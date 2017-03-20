North Bay Bands Represent at San Francisco Benefit Show
Tomorrow night, Tuesday, Mar 21, San Francisco's Hemlock Tavern is hosting a benefit for Access , a women's health justice organization that helping California women achieve reproductive justice. The show is packed with several Bay Area rock bands, including several with North Bay ties.
