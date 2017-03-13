Man killed after motorcycle crashes into car in Santa Rosa
Around 10:23 p.m., police officers were dispatched to state Highway 12 and South Boas Dr. on a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle. According to police, a green 2000 Chevy Suburban was making a left turn from South Boas Dr. onto Highway 12. At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 12, approaching South Boas Dr., when it collided with the Chevy crossing the eastbound lanes.
