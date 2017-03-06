Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup March 7

Last tour: Sonoma Valley Education Foundation is hosting its final tour of the year on Thursday, March 9, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. The tour will include some of the programs funded by the SVEF, including the media arts department, showcasing the new equipment purchased this summer, the College and Career Center, the engineering academy and more. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

