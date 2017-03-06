Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup Mar...

Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup March 7

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Last tour: Sonoma Valley Education Foundation is hosting its final tour of the year on Thursday, March 9, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. The tour will include some of the programs funded by the SVEF, including the media arts department, showcasing the new equipment purchased this summer, the College and Career Center, the engineering academy and more. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Trip To NKorea 5 hr Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mon Fabio 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun Jim_Bakker 17,463
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC