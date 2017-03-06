Immigration fair in Ukiah March 12
The Immigration Program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa will hold the “Immigration Fair” on Sunday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 900 S. Oak St., Ukiah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|9 hr
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mon
|Fabio
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC